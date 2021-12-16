Koraput sees fear over foreign returnees

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Amid the Omicron threat, the Koraput district administration and Health department is closely monitoring foreign returnees from at-risk countries.

The State government had provided a list of 51 such returnees expected to reach the district. Of which, 42 have already returned and are in home isolation in various blocks. “At least 21 of them have returned from Omicron-affected countries, of which 19 have already tested negative for the infection,” said CDMO Makarananda Behura. The other two will be tested after completing seven days of isolation. The remaining nine are yet to reach the district.

Behura said health workers have been directed to keep a watch on people who have come from outside. Koraput Citizens Forum also urged Collector Abdaal M Akhtar to ensure strict vigilance in the border areas after detection of a suspected Omicron variant in Vizianagaram.