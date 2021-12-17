Subasi forest turns safe habitat for elephants

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Amid concerns over poaching and deaths of elephants in mishaps comes the good news from Subasi reserve forest under Khuntuni range in Athagarh division.

The forest has emerged as a safe habitat for elephants with births of four calves recorded in the last three years. A calf was born as recently as Wednesday.

At a time when environmentalists have raised concerns over the menace of poaching for ivory in Narasinghpur, Badamba and Athagarh forest ranges in the Athagarh division, the Khuntuni range remains an exception. The forest is devoid of human movement and attracts elephants from the Chandaka division. The animals have found it a favourable and safe habitat to deliver calves.

Awareness for protection and conservation of elephants conducted by former Athagarh DFO Sasmita Lenka who had formed ‘Hati Sathi Bahini’ in 2018 created and a positive attitude among locals by carrying out plantation of fruit-bearing trees are believed to be reasons behind the forest turning into a safe habitat for the animals.

“Generally, elephants prefer dense forest with an abundance of water bodies and food having no human disturbance for giving birth to their calves. Subasi reserve forest is suitable as awareness among the people and efforts of the Forest department officials have improved the natural habitat enabling the elephants to roam around without fear,” said the trustee of Save Elephant Foundation Trust, Dr. Prakash Chandra Jena.

The female elephants choose a safe habitat three to four months before giving birth. With human interference affecting their natural habitat at Chandaka elephant sanctuary, the jumbos prefer Subasi reserve forest for giving birth to their calves, Jena added.

Khuntuni forest range officer Gajendra Pal Singh Mathur said, “It is a matter of pleasure and pride for us that the elephants are choosing Subasi reserve forest.”