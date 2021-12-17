Sundargarh shivers, so do SC and ST students sans woollens

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even when severe cold wave condition is prevailing in Sundargarh district, around 50,000 tribal students in hostels of the ST & SC Development Department have been left in the chill deprived of sweaters and blankets this year too. The provision by the government was last made in 2018.

Sources said tribal students from Class I-X staying in the hostels are entitled to one blanket every three years and one sweater every year on the recommendation of the District Level Purchase Committees (DLPC) headed by respective district collectors.

The State Project Coordinator (SPC) of Odisha State Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) in a letter to education authorities of all districts on July 6, 2021, had issued guidelines for the supply of two sets of uniforms, two pairs of shoes and socks to ST, SC, BPL and APL students from Class I-VIII under Samagra Siksha (SS) scheme.

The SPC had specifically noted that districts facing severe cold conditions will be provided with one set of uniforms along with a sweater and blanket. However, the blankets and sweaters have not been provided to the students yet.

As per sources, the woolen items were not distributed in 2019 and 2020 due to the pandemic. Despite advisories being issued by the Union Education Ministry regarding coldwave in November and December, the boarders are left to fend for themselves in the chilling cold.

“Our families are not well off to buy us warm clothes but recently someone donated me a sweater which has helped me keep warm. We mostly depend on such sources to take us through the harsh winter months,” said Adarsh Munda, a tribal student of Koida block.

Sundargarh District Welfare Officer Pabitra Mohan Pradhan said necessary funds have recently been received and the DLPC will shortly decide and finalise the supply of winter items to the hostel boarders.