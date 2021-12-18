Conservation central to State's energy policy: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said that energy conservation and efficiency measures have a central role in State's energy policy.

Addressing the orientation programme of 30 newly appointed assistant executive engineers (electrical), the Chief Minister said that more than 3.8 crore LED bulbs have so far been distributed among the beneficiaries under the 'Ama Ghare LED' scheme.

Welcoming the engineers, the Chief Minister said that electricity being the prime mover of the economy, the State government has given top priority to development of power sector. The State has now become power surplus, he said and added that Odisha has been conveniently meeting the peak demand of around 4800-5000 MW power round the year without load shedding.

The Chief Minister urged the engineers to adopt the 5T mantra of governance and serve people with dignity by following Mo Sarkar norms. He advised them to keep updating themselves about the technological developments and serve the people with dignity and professionalism.