STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Conservation central to State's energy policy: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said that energy conservation and efficiency measures have a central role in State’s energy policy.

Published: 18th December 2021 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said that energy conservation and efficiency measures have a central role in State's energy policy.

Addressing the orientation programme of 30 newly appointed assistant executive engineers (electrical), the Chief Minister said that more than 3.8 crore LED bulbs have so far been distributed among the beneficiaries under the 'Ama Ghare LED' scheme.   

Welcoming the engineers, the Chief Minister said that electricity being the prime mover of the economy, the State government has given top priority to development of power sector. The State has now become power surplus, he said and added that Odisha has been conveniently meeting the peak demand of around 4800-5000 MW power round the year without load shedding. 

The Chief Minister urged the engineers to adopt the 5T mantra of governance and serve people with dignity by following Mo Sarkar norms. He advised them to keep updating themselves about the technological developments and serve the people with dignity and professionalism. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ama Ghare LED Naveen Patnaik Odisha energy policy
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp