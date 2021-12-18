Odisha government approves four infrastructure development projects

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Friday approved four infrastructure development projects worth Rs 51.92 crore for different industrial estates in the State. The decision was taken at the inter-departmental coordination committee meeting on Industrial Infrastructure Development Fund (IDF), presided over by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra virtually.

The approved projects include the proposals for external water supply to different industrial estates at Balasore estimated at around Rs 27.45 crore, external wide approach road for heavy vehicles and containers to the sea food park at Deras from Baranga-Pitapali road estimated at around Rs 4.43 crore.

External water supply to textile park at Dhamnagar from Akhupada barrage on river Baitarani and laying of treated water pipe line and commissioning of water supply to Andharua bio-tech park estimated at around Rs 11 crore were also approved.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed progress of the infra development projects approved earlier in two phases during the current year. In the first phase, the projects worth Rs 48.29 crore were approved. Similarly, projects worth Rs 40.95 crore was approved in the second phase.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to ensure basic infrastructure like good road, quality power supply, piped drinking water and drainage to all the industrial estates.