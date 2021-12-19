STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

JPSS ropes in students to stir against JSW 

Upon receiving information that JSW officials would be visiting Dhinkia to erect a boundary wall, students and women took out a rally against the company.

Published: 19th December 2021 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Students seen rallying in Dhinkia against JSW’s proposed steel plant project | Express

Students seen rallying in Dhinkia against JSW’s proposed steel plant project | Express

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  Around 200 school children of Dhinkia on Saturday were seen joining with Jindal Pratirodha Sangram Samiti (JPSS) agitation to oppose the JSW’s (Jindal South West Limited ) move to create a boundary wall for demarcation in the newly-created Mahala revenue village. 

This came a couple of days after the company announced a compensation package for people losing land in villages of Nuagaon, Gadakujang and Dhinkia gram panchayat in a bid to expedite work on the project. On Friday, the company installed and performed puja on temporary containers. 

Upon receiving information that JSW officials would be visiting Dhinkia to erect a boundary wall, students and women took out a rally against the company. “We will not let any company officials enter our villages along with the police and intensify stir further to resist any activity on the steel project if needed,” said Debendra Swain, JPSS leader.

Sources said, no officials turned up for the demarcation work on the day. Contacted, tehsildar of Erasama C Prangyananda Das said, “There was no programme for demarcation of boundary wall for Mahala village and the date for the same will be fixed after two days.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp