JPSS ropes in students to stir against JSW 

PARADIP: Around 200 school children of Dhinkia on Saturday were seen joining with Jindal Pratirodha Sangram Samiti (JPSS) agitation to oppose the JSW’s (Jindal South West Limited ) move to create a boundary wall for demarcation in the newly-created Mahala revenue village.

This came a couple of days after the company announced a compensation package for people losing land in villages of Nuagaon, Gadakujang and Dhinkia gram panchayat in a bid to expedite work on the project. On Friday, the company installed and performed puja on temporary containers.

Upon receiving information that JSW officials would be visiting Dhinkia to erect a boundary wall, students and women took out a rally against the company. “We will not let any company officials enter our villages along with the police and intensify stir further to resist any activity on the steel project if needed,” said Debendra Swain, JPSS leader.

Sources said, no officials turned up for the demarcation work on the day. Contacted, tehsildar of Erasama C Prangyananda Das said, “There was no programme for demarcation of boundary wall for Mahala village and the date for the same will be fixed after two days.”