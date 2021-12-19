Minor girl sold for Rs 1.75 lakh rescued 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A minor girl (17) of Rajgangpur block in Sundargarh district, who was allegedly sold in Rajasthan after being kidnapped two years ago, was reunited with her parents two days ago after being rescued by Rajgangpgur police of the Sundargarh Police District (SPD).

Three accused persons, all women of Rourkela and Birmitrapur were on Saturday produced in court on charges of kidnapping, trafficking, selling and forcing the minor into illicit relationship. Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath said the victim, then aged about 15 years, had gone missing in December 2019 and on February 27, 2020 a missing complaint was lodged at the Rajganpgur police station.

“During an investigation into rescue of missing children, the victim was traced in Rajasthan. The girl was kidnapped and sold to a man double her age in Rajasthan for about Rs .1.75 lakh by the three accused,” said Nath, adding, further investigation is underway.

Rajgangpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) said the victim was acquainted to one of the accused women, who instrumented her kidnapping and trafficking. He said after the victim was sold, she was forced to stay with the buyer in Rajasthan.