Odisha teen missing after ‘spending’ Rs 23,000 on online game

Khageswar Naik, son of Padmanava Naik who is a native of Hatidiha village is untraceable since Dec 17.

Published: 20th December 2021 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

missing

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 19-year-old who allegedly paid Rs 23,750 in several installments over a month from his father’s bank account to play an online game has gone missing from Dhamnagar police limits in Bhadrak.
Khageswar Naik, son of Padmanava Naik who is a native of Hatidiha village is untraceable since Friday. 
The matter came to the fore when Padmanava went to the bank couple of weeks back to withdraw cash for farming activities and was informed that the money was transferred to a private company in several installments. 

Missing Khageswar Naik’s parents
with his photograph | Express

When he questioned his son, Khageswar admitted to spending the money on Aqua Ludo, an online game. “The mobile phone number which Khageswar used was linked to the savings account of my father and we had no idea something like this was happening as he had set a password on his phone,” Lipirekha Naik, Khageswar’s sister, told TNIE. 

She informed that although her brother was not reprimanded, he was under mental stress over the matter. 

On Saturday, Padmanava filed Khageswar’s missing report at Dhamnagar police station. His friend Prasanta Sahoo also came forward to inform that earlier he had transferred Rs 4,000 to Padmanava’s account after he had asked him to do so for some personal need. Khageswar later returned the money to Prasanta from his father’s account. 

Dhamnagar IIC Sriballav Sahoo said, police stations across the State have already been intimated of the case and Khageswar’s photograph is being widely circulated for further information.

