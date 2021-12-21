Additional attempt to appear Odisha Civil Services exam

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Monday, December 20, 2021, granted an additional compensatory attempt to candidates who had appeared the Odisha Civil Services Examination (OCSE) in 2019 or 2020.

The decision was taken in view of pressing demand from a section of OCS aspirants to allow them additional chances to appear for the examination irrespective of maximum age limit and exhaustion of number of attempts prescribed in the rule, stated the GA department in its resolution on Monday.

On account of delay in conducting OCS and Combined Competitive Recruitment Examinations between 2011 and 2014 and introduction of UPSC pattern in the OCSE, the State government had allowed additional compensatory attempts to the candidates to appear OCSE in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 irrespective of the age limit. In spite of this, a few aspirants had sought additional chances to appear the test. The department, however, made it clear that this will be the only compulsory chance to appear for the test.