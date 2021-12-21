Odisha's Pati-Sonapur Eco Retreat not yet ready for tourists

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Five days after the Eco Retreat was inaugurated at Pati-Sonapur in Ganjam district, the glamping event has turned a dampener with incomplete infrastructure keeping visitors away. As per reports, 22 tents were put up against the proposed 25 at the time of inauguration.

In the meantime, another five tents were set up taking the total number of tents to 27 but arrangement of other necessary infrastructure and services like power and water supply is still due. Even the connecting road from Bahuda river to the glamping site is yet to be complete making it unsafe for commuters after dark.

Pallav Das, a tourist, who was planning a stay at the site, said he visited the spot and was disappointed at the state of affairs as construction was underway in most cottages and basic services were lacking. “In absence of infrastructure, no visitor will come to this place despite the scenic surroundings,” he said.

Ajmer-based Sunset Desert Camp, the agency entrusted with Eco-Retreat management, was supposed to wrap up work by December 8. The deadline was even extended till December 15 but work has not yet been over. Workers at the site however claimed that the site would be ready in a day or two.

Contacted, Assistant Director of Tourism department Ratikanta Patnaik said he will be able to assess the progress after spot inspection on Tuesday.

