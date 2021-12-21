STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa HC spanner on Vedanta smelter expansion plan

Vedanta Limited plans to expand its annual production capacity from 16 lakh MT to 18 lakh MT and captive power plant (CPP) capacity to 1,215 megawatt.

Published: 21st December 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court.

Orissa High Court.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The production capacity expansion project of Vedanta Limited’s aluminium smelter plant in Jharsuguda has hit a roadblock with the Orissa High Court imposing restrictions on the grant of environment clearance for it.

Vedanta Limited plans to expand its annual production capacity from 16 lakh MT to 18 lakh MT and captive power plant (CPP) capacity to 1,215 megawatt. For the purpose, the land has to be acquired in Brundamal, Katikela, Purna and Kurebaga.

But the land acquisition process has been entangled in legal dispute over public hearing for the project. Though the State Pollution Control Board has held public hearing to hear the grievances of the people to be affected due to expansion of the aluminium smelter plant, disputes were raised over effectiveness on grounds of low participants. 

Subrat Bhoi and Tejraj Kumura, residents of one of the villages likely to be affected, had sought HC intervention for the second time by way of a writ appeal. When the matter was taken up on December 15, it was pointed out that no environment clearance has yet been granted in favour of Vedanta Limited for the expansion project.

Taking note of it, the two judge bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice AK Mohapatra issued notice to the member secretary of State Pollution Control Board and posted the matter to January 10 for hearing along with the response.

In the interim order, the bench said that in these circumstances, it is directed that if no environment clearance has been granted as of today, it shall not be granted till next date.

