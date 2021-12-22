Safety rules flout cause of Odisha gutkha factory fire

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Even as an investigation is underway into the massive blaze in a gutkha manufacturing unit at Pardhiapali which left 28 workers injured, Ainthapali police have found evidence of blatant violation of fire safety norms in the factory.

On Tuesday, December 21, 2021, a team comprising electrical inspector, district fire officer, labour officials and inspector of factories and boilers visited the mishap site for investigation. Sources informed that the team conducted a thorough inspection of the safety standards being followed in the factory and found a number of discrepancies.

Ainthapali IIC Jogeswar Panda said violation of fire safety norms in the gutkha manufacturing unit is a fact. Many other violations have also come to the fore. “Technical experts have visited the site for investigation. We are waiting for their opinion on the use of machinery and electrical equipment in the factory. Our investigation will proceed further basing on their report. We have requested the experts to give us a preliminary report at the earliest,” Panda said. A case has already been registered under sections 285, 287, 337, 338 and 34 of the IPC.

Of the injured workers, six are undergoing treatment at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla and 11 at Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela. Sources said three of the injured workers in IGH are critical and one of them might be airlifted to Delhi soon for treatment.

Meanwhile, the fire mishap has left the locals worried. People residing near the factory claimed that huge quantity of hazardous waste was dumped by the factory in the open. Expressing concern over lack of fire safety measures, locals said the factory is located next to a private school. Any such mishap in the future may put students of the school at risk, they added.