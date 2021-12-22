STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Safety rules flout cause of Odisha gutkha factory fire

Sources informed that the team conducted a thorough inspection of the safety standards being followed in the factory and found a number of discrepancies.

Published: 22nd December 2021 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Even as an investigation is underway into the massive blaze in a gutkha manufacturing unit at Pardhiapali which left 28 workers injured, Ainthapali police have found evidence of blatant violation of fire safety norms in the factory.

On Tuesday, December 21, 2021, a team comprising electrical inspector, district fire officer, labour officials and inspector of factories and boilers visited the mishap site for investigation. Sources informed that the team conducted a thorough inspection of the safety standards being followed in the factory and found a number of discrepancies.

Ainthapali IIC Jogeswar Panda said violation of fire safety norms in the gutkha manufacturing unit is a fact. Many other violations have also come to the fore. “Technical experts have visited the site for investigation. We are waiting for their opinion on the use of machinery and electrical equipment in the factory. Our investigation will proceed further basing on their report. We have requested the experts to give us a preliminary report at the earliest,” Panda said. A case has already been registered under sections 285, 287, 337, 338 and 34 of the IPC.

Of the injured workers, six are undergoing treatment at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla and 11 at Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela. Sources said three of the injured workers in IGH are critical and one of them might be airlifted to Delhi soon for treatment.

Meanwhile, the fire mishap has left the locals worried. People residing near the factory claimed that huge quantity of hazardous waste was dumped by the factory in the open. Expressing concern over lack of fire safety measures, locals said the factory is located next to a private school. Any such mishap in the future may put students of the school at risk, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sambalpur Gutkha factore fire Odisha fires Gutkha fires
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp