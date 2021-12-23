STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Successive success for Pralay missile, 2nd test with more payload in a different range

For the first time in history, two successive flight tests of a ballistic missile have been conducted successfully on two consecutive days.
 

Published: 23rd December 2021 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 02:39 PM

Short range ballistic missile Pralay being flight tested from Kalam Island off Odisha coast on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the maiden trial, India conducted second flight test of indigenously
developed conventional surface-to-surface short range ballistic missile Pralay from Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast on Thursday.

Defence sources said the missile was tested for heavier payload and a different range to prove the precision and lethality of the weapon system.

"After the take off, the missile, with a different configuration as compared to the first trial, and carrying more payload travelled along a different trajectory meeting all mission objectives. This was a copy book success," said a defence official.

The flight test was successful and it proved the system in both the configurations of the missile. This launch was monitored by all the range sensors and instruments including telemetry, radar and electro-optic tracking system deployed across the eastern coast and the down range ships positioned near the impact
point.

Weighing around five tonne, the missile can carry 1000 kg warhead and strike targets at a range upto 500 km. A derivative of Prithvi Defence Vehicle (PDV) exo-atmospheric interceptor, the manoeuvrable weapon system can deceive enemy and escape ballistic missile interceptors.

Secretary of Department of Defence (R&D) and DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said with this successful flight test of Pralay, the country has proved strong design and development capabilities in defence research and development.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and associated teams for this consecutive successful development flight trial of Pralay.
 

