Forest department holds inter-state meet for elephant movement 

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: An inter-State coordination meeting on the movement of elephants and database on wildlife crime was held at Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) office in Baripada on Thursday, December 13, 2021.

Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF) and STR Field Director M Yogajayanand said inter-State coordination on cross-border movement of elephant and cooperation of forest officials were discussed during the meeting. Discussions were also held on use of technology, quick sharing of information, early warning and tracking location of the pachyderms near human settlements to minimise conflict and damage to property.

Once coordination among forest staff of the three states develops, the department will ensure preventive measures to deal with elephant movement besides developing a crime database on wildlife for quick information on inter-State poaching activities, the RCCF said.