STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJD asserts 50 pc seats for OBC candidates in Panchayat polls

Asking Pradhan to introspect on the Centre’s commitment for the welfare of the OBCs, BJD secretary (organisation) Pranab Prakash Das said that the BJP is scared of panchayat polls in MP.

Published: 25th December 2021 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das

BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan targeted the Odisha government for its lack of interest in reservation for the OBCs, the ruling BJD announced that reservation of seats by the party for backward classes may touch 50 per cent (pc).

Responding to Pradhan’s attack on the State government, party secretary (organisation) Pranab Prakash Das said that BJD is committed to 40 pc reservation for OBCs in panchayat polls and this may even increase to 50 pc. 

“We will publicly publish list of these OBC candidates who have been provided reservation in BJD tickets. I appeal to you to do the same for BJP,” he added. He questioned the Union Minister about his contribution to Madhya Pradesh (MP). “You were elected to Rajya Sabha from MP. For how many years was your party in power there? Why did you fail to ensure OBC reservation in MP? More so now, with Supreme Court striking down MP’s OBC reservation policy for polls,” he added. 

Asking Pradhan to introspect on the Centre’s commitment for the welfare of the OBCs, Das said that the BJP is scared of panchayat polls in MP. “But we want to hold the panchayat polls in Odisha,” he added. 

The BJD leader requested Pradhan to fight together for ensuring that the OBCs get right reservation in polls. “I am sure you will extend your hand of cooperation for empowerment of OBCs,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Pradhan had alleged that going by the developments, the State government seems to be anti-OBC. Though the State government’s petition in the Supreme Court for more than 50 pc reservation is pending for long, it is a matter of concern that no steps have been taken to deal with the situation, he said. 

The Union Minister asked why the State government is not approaching the Supreme Court in this regard like the MP government.

Meanwhile, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra said that a special session of the Assembly should be convened to deliberate on the issue and find a way out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD Panchayat polls candidates reservation Odisha Panchayat Polls
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp