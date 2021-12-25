Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s Rs 3,000 Covid aid for street vendors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched a direct cash benefit of Rs 3,000 each for street vendors in urban areas across Odisha.

Announcing the financial assistance through video conferencing, Naveen said the move will benefit 1.1 lakh street vendors across 114 urban local bodies (ULBs). Their livelihood was hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The street vendors had earlier received Covid assistance of Rs 6,000 each in two phases in March 2020 and June 2021.

Stating that the street vendors play an important part in the economy of a city, the Chief Minister said his government will always work for their welfare. He also appealed to the street vendors to be cautious against Covid transmission and follow safety guidelines strictly. “The fear of Covid is not over yet and therefore, the street vendors should be more alert.” he said.