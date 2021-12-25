STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sambalpur farmers target administration over deduction of paddy

The agitators said rice millers are illegally deducting paddy per quintal during procurement. Despite repeated demands, the district administration has turned a blind eye to the problem.

Published: 25th December 2021 09:43 AM

Farmer leaders staging demonstration in front of the Collector’s office

Farmer leaders staging demonstration in front of the Collector’s office (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Farmer leaders under the aegis of Sambalpur Zilla Krushak Surakhya Sangathan (SZKSS) on Friday staged demonstration in front of the Collector’s office protesting the administration’s indifference towards their demand of putting an end to deduction of paddy on the pretext of quality during procurement.

Advisor of SZKSS Ashok Pradhan claimed that the regulated market committees (RMCs) are authorised to check the quality of paddy but in reality, rice millers are carrying out the task. The millers are deducting paddy per quintal in the name of quality. Besides, apart from RMCs, large area multi-purpose cooperative societies (LAMPS) and primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) are also functioning under the influence of millers. 

“The millers are making a profit by exploiting farmers. At least four to five kg paddy is being deduced per quintal on the pretext of quality. However, the district administration is silent on the matter. It clearly shows that there is a nexus between millers and the administration,” he alleged.

Pradhan further said only farmer leaders took part in the demonstration on the day. “If the authorities do not take any step to end the illegal practice of paddy deduction, we will intensify our agitation and dump paddy in front of the Collector’s office,” he warned. Contacted, RMC secretary S Panda said paddy is not being unloaded at purchase centres. Hence, the quality of paddy is not being checked at the centres.

