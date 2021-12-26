STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deo Irrigation Project: Relocation complete for 984 families

Mayurbhanj district administration on Wednesday relocated 28 more families in Karanjia sub-division in a bid to speed up the Deo Irrigation Project.

Deo Irrigation Project

Deo Irrigation Project (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

With this, the drive has been completed and around 984 families in nine villages under Dudhiani and Miriginandi gram panchayats have been rehabilitated. 

On Monday, district collector Vineet Bhardwaj along with sub-collector Dr Rajanikanta Biswal, SP Rishikesh D Khilari and officials of the Deo project visited the relocated families in Hatibari, Miriginandi and Batapolasha villages. They assured farmers in both Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts of proper water supply through irrigation for the kharif season next year once the project gets going. 

“Around 90 per cent of the work on the project has been completed and the remaining will be done tentatively by January 14,” said Biswal.

Compensation, housing under various government schemes and temporary house facilities will be provided to the displaced families.

The multi-purpose project was saddled with roadblocks including delay in land acquisition and irregular allocation of funds by the State government.

Earlier, administration had relocated 502 out of the 1,040 families from Hatibari, Dudhiani and Miriginandi areas in different phases.

