Odisha BJP’s letter campaign against CM   

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Sunday launched a letter campaign against Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over rise in crimes against women and the failure of the BJD government in ensuring safety of women and girls in the State.

As part of the campaign, the saffron party leaders and workers dropped letters addressed to the Chief Minister in all the 8,900 post offices of the State questioning his silence on the Mamita Meher murder case.Hundreds of party workers led by State BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghara posted letters to the Chief Minister at the post box of railway postal service at Bhubaneswar railway station here.

Lekhashree said the crime graph of the State is alarming. Everyday on an average four women are raped and six kidnapped in the State.

“In 1999, the Chief Minister had waged a war against the then Chief Minister J B Patnaik in the Anjana Mishra gang rape case. Now his double standard has come to fore in the murder cases of Mamita, Pari, ACF Soumyaranjan Mohapatra and the double murder at Mahanga,” she said.The BJP leader said her party will continue its fight till the Chief Minister takes action against his ministers involved in the murder cases.