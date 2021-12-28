STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha man held for brutal murder

Published: 28th December 2021 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police on Sunday arrested a 39-year-old man on the charge of brutally murdering one Barun Mirdha of Kusamura village in Jujumura on December 24.

The accused was identified as Chittaranjan Ganik of Chhamunda village. He had allegedly killed 32-year-old Mirdha near Chhamunda bus stand and smashed his face with stone to hide his identity.

Police said Ganik has confessed to his crime. During interrogation, the accused revealed that on December 23 evening, Mirdha stopped him at Bhimkhoj and asked him for a ride on his bike till Kusamura Chowk. However, on the way, a quarrel broke out between them. 

When the duo reached Chhamunda bus stand, their fight turned ugly and in a fit of rage, Ganik attacked Mirdha with a lathi killing him on the spot. The accused then smashed his face and head with a stone so that no one could identify him. 
Ganik was produced in court on Monday.

