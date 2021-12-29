National Highway in Odisha blocked after fatal accident

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Vehicular movement between Chandikhole and Panikoili was disrupted on Tuesday after locals staged a blockade near Gopalpur Chowk demanding compensation for the family of a man who was killed in an accident on National Highway-16.

The deceased was identified as Ashok Kumar Sahoo of Prathamakhandi village. Sahoo sustained critical injuries after being hit by a tractor near Durgapur village on Monday night. He was first rushed to Dharmasala community health centre and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where he succumbed to his injuries.

As the news of Sahoo’s death spread, tension flared up in Prathamakhandi village. Hundreds of villagers blocked NH-16 for two hours demanding compensation for the bereaved family.

On being informed, Rasulpur tehsildar along with Kuakhia police reached the spot and pacified the agitators. The road blockade was lifted after the tehsildar assured to provide adequate compensation to Sahoo’s kin.