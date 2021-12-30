Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik exhorts state civil service officers to work with honesty

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday advised 153 newly-recruited officers of Odisha Civil Service (OCS) to discharge their duties judiciously, with honesty and integrity.

Addressing the officers at an orientation programme organised in the State secretariat, the Chief Minister said, "Civil service is unique in its own way. It is not just a profession but also a service towards your motherland and the common man. At no point of time, under no circumstances you should let down the trust of the common man. Each and every decision and action taken by you must be towards strengthening their hope and trust reposed in you."

He said that the State government's initiatives like 5T and Mo Sarkar are aimed at bringing about transformative changes in governance. The government is working towards providing doorstep services to the people.

The Chief Minister said no matter how amazing and innovative a strategy is, its success depends on its effective implementation. Stating that development of the State and welfare of the poor remain at the core of all initiatives, he said people will be able to reap the true benefits of the government’s initiatives if they are delivered to them in a time-bound manner.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister launched Digital Life Certificate, an online service for verification of identity and submission of life certificates for pensioners of the State government, in virtual mode.