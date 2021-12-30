Seven IPS officers promoted in Odisha
While Northern Range DIG Deepak Kumar and southern range DIG Satyabrata Bhoi have been promoted to IG, Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash has been promoted to IG.
Published: 30th December 2021 08:08 AM | Last Updated: 30th December 2021 08:08 AM
BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday promoted three SPs and four DIG rank officers.
According to a notification of department of General Administration and Public Grievance, Northern Range DIG Deepak Kumar, Excise Commissioner Ashish Kumar Singh, Nitinjeet Singh who is on Central deputation, and southern range DIG Satyabrata Bhoi have been promoted to the rank of IG with effect from January 1, 2022.
While Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash, Vigilance SP R Prakash and SP Computer Satyajit Naik have been promoted to the rank of DIG.