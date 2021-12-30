STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Seven IPS officers promoted in Odisha

While Northern Range DIG Deepak Kumar and southern range DIG Satyabrata Bhoi have been promoted to IG, Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash has been promoted to IG.

Published: 30th December 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday promoted three SPs and four DIG rank officers.

According to a notification of department of General Administration and Public Grievance, Northern Range DIG Deepak Kumar, Excise Commissioner Ashish Kumar Singh, Nitinjeet Singh who is on Central deputation, and southern range DIG Satyabrata Bhoi have been promoted to the rank of IG with effect from January 1, 2022.

While Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash, Vigilance SP R Prakash and SP Computer Satyajit Naik have been promoted to the rank of DIG.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPS officer Odisha Police Odisha police promotion
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp