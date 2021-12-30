Seven IPS officers promoted in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday promoted three SPs and four DIG rank officers.

According to a notification of department of General Administration and Public Grievance, Northern Range DIG Deepak Kumar, Excise Commissioner Ashish Kumar Singh, Nitinjeet Singh who is on Central deputation, and southern range DIG Satyabrata Bhoi have been promoted to the rank of IG with effect from January 1, 2022.

While Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash, Vigilance SP R Prakash and SP Computer Satyajit Naik have been promoted to the rank of DIG.

