STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Toilet construction scam stink in Kujang

Large-scale irregularities in toilet construction under Swachh Bharat Mission has come to fore in Potanai panchayat under Kujang block in Jagatsinghpur.

Published: 30th December 2021 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Large-scale irregularities in toilet construction under Swachh Bharat Mission has come to fore in Potanai panchayat under Kujang block in Jagatsinghpur. 

Locals allege that around Rs 4.36 lakh sanctioned for construction of toilets were misappropriated by a self help group (SHG) of which Rs 1.20 lakh has been recovered by Kujang BDO Soumyashree Panigrahi. 

In 2018-2019, BDO, Kujang had allocated Rs 72.84 lakh to Jagannath SHG of Potanai panchayat for construction of toilets for nearly 607 beneficiaries under the scheme. After allegations of misappropriation cropped up, a departmental inquiry was conducted which revealed that Rs 51.88 lakh had been withdrawn for utilisation while no account for rest of the funds was available. Under Swachh Bharat Mission, the beneficiaries are provided Rs 12,000 each as assistance for construction of toilets. Of the allocated amount, the Centre provides Rs 7,200 while the state’s share is Rs 4,800.

Some villagers of the panchayat had approached Panigrahi last year alleging their names were included in the beneficiary list online mentioning allocation of Rs 12,000 in 2018-19 but they are yet to receive any funds. Panigrahi served notices to then president of the SHG Satyabhama Das and secretary Parbati Biswal on November 30, 2021 to return Rs 4.36 lakh by December 7. “We have given them three weeks time after which we will initiate legal action,” added Panigrahi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp