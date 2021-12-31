STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crocodile, waterfowl census at Odisha's Mayurbhanj from Jan 5

Annual fowl counting will be carried out across 90 water bodies under STR north, south and Karanjia divisions.

Published: 31st December 2021

Crocodile

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The annual waterfowl and crocodile census in Mayurbhanj district will begin from January 5. The bird estimate will be carried out only on one day (January 5) while the crocodile census will continue for another two days till January 7, said M  Yogajayanand, Regional Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR). Annual fowl counting will be carried out across 90 water bodies under STR north, south and Karanjia divisions. 

Alongside, the mugger census will be conducted in the river systems of west and east Deo, Khairi Bandhan, Budhabalanga, Khadkei and Thakthaki besides Upper Barha Kamuda, Jenabil, Pithabata, Nawana north and south, Chahala, Karanjia and Baripada divisions. Staff training for the purpose has already been initiated and assistant conservator of forests (ACFs), ranger officers, foresters and forest  guards under these divisions will take part in the drives. 

