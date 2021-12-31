STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Former Speaker and BJD leader Kishore Mohanty passes away at 63

Former Speaker of the Odisha Assembly and senior BJD leader Kishore Mohanty suffered a massive cardiac arrest, sources said.

Published: 31st December 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

 Former Speaker of the Odisha Assembly and senior BJD leader Kishore Mohanty.

 Former Speaker of the Odisha Assembly and senior BJD leader Kishore Mohanty.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Speaker of the Odisha Assembly and senior BJD leader Kishore Mohanty died following a heart attack on Thursday. He was 63.

According to reports, the Brajarajnagar  MLA fell ill during a meeting on Thursday evening. He was shifted to a private hospital in Jharsuguda where he breathed his last. He suffered a massive cardiac arrest, sources said.

He is survived by his wife,  daughter and son. A soft-spoken and popular leader from the industrial town, Mohanty was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly thrice from the Jharsuguda Assembly constituency and won the Brajarajnagar Assembly seat in the 2019 elections. He was first elected as an MLA in 1990.

Mohanty moved to Brajarajnagar to make way for senior Congress leader Naba Kishore Das who joined the BJD before the 2019 Assembly elections. He held the post of Speaker from 2008 to 2009 and also several other key posts including the government chief whip from 2004 to 2008. He was also elected to the Rajya Sabha (2009-2012). Mohanty was also the chairman of the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC).

He had a major contribution in the formation of Jharsuguda as a district when Biju Patnaik was the Chief Minister.

Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, political leaders from BJD, Congress and BJP and people from all walks of life have condoled the sudden demise of Mohanty. The Governor conveyed his heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family members and constituents. “His contribution as a political leader and legislator will be ever remembered,” the Governor said.

Expressing grief over Mohanty’s sudden demise, the Chief Minister tweeted, “Deeply shocked to hear about the death of former Odisha Assembly Speaker and Brajarajnagar MLA Kishore Mohanty. He was an outstanding leader and will be remembered for his works as an elected representative.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Assembly BJD Kishore Mohanty Kishore Mohanty
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp