STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM directs collectors to extend all help to Missionaries of Charity

Asking the collectors to be in regular touch with organisations run by the MoC in the State, Naveen said whatever fund is needed for the purpose will be provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Published: 31st December 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Nuns of Missionaries of Charity, the order founded by Saint Teresa, distribute food to the poor and needy its headquarter in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid controversy surrounding the Centre’s refusal for renewal of application by Missionaries of Charity (MoC) under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday asked district collectors to ensure that the food security and health-related issues of inmates of leprosy homes and orphanages run by the organisation in Odisha are duly addressed. 

Asking the collectors to be in regular touch with organisations run by the MoC in the State, Naveen said whatever fund is needed for the purpose will be provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The CM’s directive came in the wake of the Centre’s refusal to renew registration of the MoC for not meeting the eligibility conditions under FCRA-2010 and Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules-2011. MoC is running several leprosy homes and orphanages in Odisha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Missionaries of Charity MoC Naveen Patnaik FCRA
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp