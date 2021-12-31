Odisha CM directs collectors to extend all help to Missionaries of Charity

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid controversy surrounding the Centre’s refusal for renewal of application by Missionaries of Charity (MoC) under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday asked district collectors to ensure that the food security and health-related issues of inmates of leprosy homes and orphanages run by the organisation in Odisha are duly addressed.

Asking the collectors to be in regular touch with organisations run by the MoC in the State, Naveen said whatever fund is needed for the purpose will be provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The CM’s directive came in the wake of the Centre’s refusal to renew registration of the MoC for not meeting the eligibility conditions under FCRA-2010 and Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules-2011. MoC is running several leprosy homes and orphanages in Odisha.