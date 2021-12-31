STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha woman arrested for killing husband

The accused told police that Suknath was an alcoholic and used to regularly torture her and their minor son.

Published: 31st December 2021 07:46 AM

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A 35-year-old woman was arrested on the charge of killing her husband and sent to Bonai sub-divisional jail on Wednesday evening.

She was identified as Saraswati Singh (35) of K Balang. After committing the crime, Saraswati reportedly told police that her husband, Suknath Singh (40), was killed by Maoists.

Police said Suknath was found dead near Badbalijod village within the Maoist-infested K Balang police limits along Odisha-Jharkhand border on December 12. To mislead police, Saraswati had claimed that some persons, whom she suspected to be Maoists, took her husband with them and later killed him. 

K Balang OIC Bikash Ranjan Swain said during interrogation, the woman confessed to having killed her husband in a fit of rage. The accused told police that Suknath was an alcoholic and used to regularly torture her and their minor son. 

Swain said after hacking Suknath to death with a sharp weapon, the woman wrapped his body in a blanket and carried it alone to a nearby place. She later disposed of the body near a nullah.

TAGS
Odisha murders Sundargarh Rourkela K Balang
