Fake caste certificate costs clerk job in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Twenty five years after working with the district welfare office (DWO), a senior clerk was dismissed from service on charges of producing fake caste certificate at the time of her recruitment.

Collector Yedulla Vijay issued the dismissal order following the directions of Revenue Divisional Commissioner (South). The Collector also asked the clerk, Laxmipriya Behera, to return all salaries she received during her tenure.

A native of Kalahandi, Laxmipriya was appointed as a junior clerk in Malkangiri in 1996. In course of time, she was promoted as senior clerk and availed financial benefits that accompanied the service. However, a complaint was filed against her with the RDC alleging that she had forged her caste certificate.

Sources said though Laxmipriya belongs to the SEBC category, she had obtained an ST certificate in her favour from the then Junagarh tehsildar in Kalahandi, basing on her husband’s caste certificate. District Welfare Officer Pradipta Panda said the district administration has put up the dismissal order at her Malkangiri residence in her absence.