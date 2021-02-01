Odisha jails to go digital for fast-tracking services

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government will soon introduce an online platform to fast-track the processing of applications for parole, furlough and premature release of prisoners.The Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services is all set to simplify the procedures related to jail inmates for time-bound disposal of these applications by all the stakeholders like District Magistrates, SPs/DCPs and jail superintendents. The software is being developed by Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) and expected to be launched soon.

“An inmate will be able to file a leave application online and the jail superintendent will then forward it to the official concerned through this software to take further steps at their end,” Director General of Prisons Santosh Upadhyay told TNIE.

While there are about 20,000 prisoners in various jails across the State, the government has stressed the need for prison reforms, use of technology and full-proof security arrangement in all the 86 jails this year. “Keeping this in view, we have already implemented the e-Prison initiative and the new Prisons Manual in the State,” said Upadhyay.

This apart, a post in the rank of IG has been sanctioned for Prisons and Correctional Services to implement the best practices adopted by various states in the country. Sources said the directorate is also planning to procure body cameras for the officers of five circle jails in the first phase. The jail superintendents have been asked to keep strict vigil against any type of breach in security. They have also been directed to provide vocational training to the prisoners so that they will be able to join the mainstream after being released from the jails.

The prisoners are now engaged in micro and small scale units for fish and agricultural farming, manufacturing dairy products, handloom, blankets and carpets. The directorate has also set up new food processing units of wheat flour, gram flour, turmeric powder and other local products. The turnover of products manufactured in jails was Rs 1.36 crore in 2019-20 and the prisons have been asked to raise the amount to Rs 5 crore in 2021-22.

“The products manufactured by the inmates in Bhubaneswar, Choudwar and Jeypore jails have received an overwhelming response from public. They are being sold at the prison outlets. A State-level exhibition and sale of jail products has also been opened at Dargha Bazar in Cuttack,” said Upadhyay.