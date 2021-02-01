Polio vaccination begins in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Pulse polio drive was launched across the State on Sunday with healthcare staff administering the vaccine to eligible children below five years of age. An estimated 41.31 lakh children have been targeted to be administered polio vaccine in three days following all Covid appropriate behaviour. The polio campaign was launched in 19,557 booths where 78,228 vaccinators were engaged. The children, who missed the vaccine on Sunday, will be covered in next two days. Initial reports said more than 40 per cent children have been covered on the first day.

There will be a mop-up round on Monday and Tuesday when the vaccinators will administer vaccine to the leftout children through door-to-door campaign. Director (Family Welfare) Dr Bijay Panigrahy said the drive is being carried out along with a strict polio surveillance system to maintain the polio-free status. The Covid-19 vaccination was suspended for polio drive. The BMC has set a target to vaccinate 1,790 healthcare workers on Monday.