Private schools asked to prescribe NCERT books

Private schools in the City and other parts of Khurda district have been asked to prescribe books published by the National Council of Education, Research and Training (NCERT). 

A class in progress at Khanditar high school in Jajpur district.

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Private schools in the City and other parts of Khurda district have been asked to prescribe books published by the National Council of Education, Research and Training (NCERT). Sources said an instruction to this effect was issued to the private schools by the Khurda District Education Office on the insistence of parents’ body. The schools have also been asked to upload list of NCERT books on their websites by February 15. 

Parents association members in the City alleged though the State government had clearly asked schools to use books prescribed by NCERT for teaching from the 2020-21 academic session, many of the educational institutions have been flouting the norms and prescribing books of private publications. They said NCERT books cost half than those published by the private publications. Members of Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh have urged the School and Mass Education department to revoke NOC of schools failing to comply with the order. 

