Work on PGI at Capital Hospital to start soon

The design of the institute has been prepared to ensure that patients get seamless paramedical and other pathological services within shortest possible time.

Published: 01st February 2021 07:53 AM

Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After seven years, the proposed upgradation of Capital Hospital into a post-graduate institute (PGI) for medical training is set to be finally put on rails with the State government according administrative approval for the construction work.

Conceived on the model of PGI Chandigarh, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science and Research (PGIMSR) at Capital Hospital will be built at a cost of Rs 229.25 crore as part of a State sector scheme under Mukhya Mantri Swasthya Seva Mission.  As decided, the PGIMSR will have two separate five-storey buildings comprising administrative and academic blocks with lecturer theatres apart from a complex of three other five-storey buildings for senior resident quarters and hostels. The entire complex will be environment compliant with provisions of rainwater harvesting structure, solar panels and barrier free structures. 

Although the government had given in-principle approval for developing the Capital Hospital to a PGI in 2013 and Finance department had approved the project proposal, lack of budgetary support had considerably delayed the project. The design of the institute has been prepared to ensure that patients get seamless paramedical and other pathological services within shortest possible time.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said tenders for construction of PGI in Capital Hospital will be floated soon. “The project will be completed within the stipulated period to avoid cost and time overrun,” he said.   Started in 1954 with only 60 beds on 20 acre of land, Capital Hospital now has a bed strength of 750 and caters to the healthcare needs of around 12 lakh people of Bhubaneswar and adjacent districts like Khurda, Nayagarh and Puri.

Comments

