Renew driving licence, RC and transfer ownership from any RTO in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Transport Authority (STA) has simplified the process for renewal of registration certificate and driving licence (DL), transfer of ownership and change of address at any Regional Transport Office (RTO) in the State.

Applicants can apply online in any RTO irrespective of the registration done by logging in to Parivahan portal. They will not have to appear for driving test if applying for renewal of driving licence either one year prior to or within one year after the date of expiry.

After one year of expiry of DL, the applicant will have to appear for test and pay additional fees. For renewal of registration certificate of non-transport vehicles, the registered owner need not have to pay any additional fee after expiry of validity.

Vehicle owners can file application online for renewal of registration of their vehicles and produce their vehicles for inspection irrespective of place of residence and business in Odisha if all data of the vehicles are available in Vahan portal.

The STA has also advised the vehicle owners to link their mobile phone to get the benefit of various vehicle related services like transfer of ownership, change of address and renewal of registration certificate in online mode in any RTO in the state.

“If any registered owner finds that the data available in Vahan are incorrect, then he/she can e-mail an application to original registering authority in the prescribed format with self attested copy of Aadhaar and mobile number for correction of registration particulars,” said an STA official.

Meanwhile, the STA has inked a pact with National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) for implementation of Smart Queue Management System (SQMS). The project will be implemented in Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Bhubaneswar-1, Cuttack, Ganjam, Puri and driving testing track at RTO-2, Bhubaneswar at an estimated cost of Rs 2.18 crore.

The SQMS will improve the citizens experience in the RTOs as people can book slot in advance through online portal or can come directly for different services related to vehicle and DL.

Report on old and unfit vehicles in 15 days

The State Commerce and Transport Department will submit a detailed report on the old and unfit vehicles within 15 days.

Transport Minister Padmanabh Behera said the process has been initiated to identify the vehicles of 15 to 20 years old as directed by the Centre.

As per the voluntary vehicle scrapping policy to phase out old and polluting vehicles, unfit commercial vehicles older than 15 years and private vehicles of above 20 years will be scrapped.