STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

2 elephants run over by train in Odisha, railways and forest officials play blame game

Forest officials blamed the loco pilot and said that though railways was intimated about the movement of an elephant herd, the train was running at a high speed when it hit the elephants.

Published: 04th February 2021 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

Elephant death

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: two elephants were killed after being hit by a parcel van near Mahipani in Sundargarh district in the wee hours of Thursday.

Sources said the mishap took place at about 1.30 am when an elephant herd was crossing the railway tracks and the speeding train hit two female jumbos on the Down line between Bhalulata-Jaraikela under South Eastern Railway (SER) division.

While one elephant was found lying in between Up and Down line, another elephant got entangled with train after it came under the eighth coach from engine. All four wheels of the front trolley of the parcel van (next to the engine) got derailed after hitting the elephants.

Forest officials blamed the loco pilot for the tragic death of the elephants. They alleged that though railways was intimated about the movement of an elephant herd, the train was running at a high speed when it hit the elephants.

Such was the speed of the train that one of the adult female elephants was dragged by the train for nearly 200 metre on the track. Another five-year-old elephant that fell outside the track after being hit by the train also succumbed to injuries hours after it was rescued, they said.

At around 1.24 am, the information about presence of the elephant herd near the track was updated on the elephant monitoring app. The efforts, however, went in vain as the speeding train hit the pachyderms 10 minutes later.

“Around 30 forest staffers were monitoring the elephant herd when it was crossing the railway track. Though caution order was issued on Wednesday evening about movement of the herd near the track, the train moved at a very high speed,” said in-charge PCCF (Wildlife) Shashi Paul.

The incident triggered a blame game as the railway officials claimed the caution order did not mention about the speed restriction and the alert was for sharp lookout and blowing long whistle, which the loco pilot followed.

Senior divisional commercial manager of Chakradharpur, Manish Pathak, said it is insensitive to play the blame game at the death of elephants. The train was running at 80 kmph when the driver applied the brake on seeing the elephants. A probe by a four-member team of officials has been ordered and a meeting
between the divisional railway manager and PCCF has been fixed on February 8 for better coordination, he added.

Paul said Rourkela RCCF Bhanja Kishore Swain has submitted a preliminary investigation report, as per which a case will be registered and action taken. Last December, speeding trains had killed two elephants on the 33-km Jujumara-Haribari railway track in the Sambalpur Sadar forest range. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephant death Odisha elephants South Eastern Railway
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp