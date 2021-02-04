NCPCR seeks report on RTE violation in Odisha school

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the State government to initiate a probe into the alleged violation of Right to Education (RTE) norms by the DAV Schools in Odisha.

The NCPCR order came after the chairperson of the State level parents body moved the Commission alleging that the schools are not following the provision of prescribing books recommended by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

The complaint stated that 57 DAV schools in Odisha are using their own published books with low-quality contents without following the NCERT curriculum and violating section 29 of the RTE Act, 2009, said NCPCR registrar Anu Chaudhary.

Acting on the complaint, the Commission has directed the government to enquire into the matter and submit a detailed action taken report within a month.

Members of the parents body have been demanding implementation of government order on use of NCERT books in private schools and revoke NoC of those schools for non-compliance. Parents have been alleging that some schools are also asking students to buy books of private publishers.