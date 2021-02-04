STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two arrested for abducting and gang-raping minor girl in Odisha

As per reports, the girl, a Plus Two Arts student in a college under Mahakalapada police limits, was abducted on January 29 by the brother duo.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Five days after being held hostage and allegedly gang-raped by two brothers, Mahakalapada police rescued a 16-year-old minor girl and arrested the accused duo from Derabish here, late on Tuesday night.

Police said the two accused, Litu Mallick (26) and his brother Pintu (23) abducted her on the pretext of marriage with one of them and repeatedly gang-raped her for five days in a house in the block.  

As per reports, the girl, a Plus Two Arts student in a college under Mahakalapada police limits, was abducted on January 29 by the brother duo. The following day, her mother filed an FIR with the local police stating her daughter has been kidnapped. 

Mahakalapada IIC Manoranjan Chaudhury said acting on the FIR, police started an investigation and arrested the brothers from their hideout in Derabish, on Tuesday. During interrogation, the accused confessed to have kidnapped the girl on pretext of her marriage to Pintu and raped her for five days. They also threatened her of dire consequence if she disclosed about the incident to anyone. 

“The girl was rushed to the district headquarters hospital and her medical examination conducted,” the IIC said, adding that the accused have been booked under Sections 363, 342, 506, 109 and 376 (2) (n) of the IPC and section 6 of the POCSO Act. They were produced before the court on Wednesday and have been remanded to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected, he said. 

Comments

