Advanced cancer care facility to come up at Capital’s Info Valley

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha will have a state-of-the-art green field cancer hospital on the lines of US-based Mayo Clinic Cancer Centre. After the Tata Trusts reportedly backed out of its commitment of setting up a cancer hospital and research centre, the State government has roped in Bengaluru-based Cytecare Hospitals to set up a landmark oncology campus in Bhubaneswar.

The proposed next-generation oncology facility envisages a 500-bed hospital, research centre, hospice, cancer museum, library, amphitheatre and housing complex for staff and attendants of patients.

The cancer treatment facility to come up at an estimated investment of `750 crore in 10 years will also have an on-site helipad to facilitate air ambulance transfers of patients for emergency care and medical evacuation.

The State Government will provide 40 acre of land for the proposed campus at Info Valley. While half of the estimated cost will be borne by the government, the rest will be shared by the Cytecare Group and a former founder of an IT giant who has committed to donate around `200 crore.

Sources said a high-level team led by Co-Founder and Chairman of Cytecare Hospitals Ferzaan Engineer had recently visited the proposed site at Info Valley, which currently hosts the new Infosys campus and several educational institutions and universities in the periphery.

The proposed project, which is expected to create direct and indirect employment for over 8,000 people, has received in-principle approval, sources said. The oncology campus is a part of Odisha Government’s `800 crore comprehensive cancer care programme. The Tata Trusts had earlier committed `300 crore for the project. The Cytecare Hospitals evinced interest as the project did not take off in last three years.