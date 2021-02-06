STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Advanced cancer care facility to come up at Capital’s Info Valley

The proposed project, which is expected to create direct and indirect employment for over 8,000 people, has received in-principle approval, sources said.

Published: 06th February 2021 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha will have a state-of-the-art green field cancer hospital on the lines of US-based Mayo Clinic Cancer Centre. After the Tata Trusts reportedly backed out of its commitment of setting up a cancer hospital and research centre, the State government has roped in Bengaluru-based Cytecare Hospitals to set up a landmark oncology campus in Bhubaneswar.

The proposed next-generation oncology facility envisages a 500-bed hospital, research centre, hospice, cancer museum, library, amphitheatre and housing complex for staff and attendants of patients.     
The cancer treatment facility to come up at an estimated investment of `750 crore in 10 years will also have an on-site helipad to facilitate air ambulance transfers of patients for emergency care and medical evacuation. 

The State Government will provide 40 acre of land for the proposed campus at Info Valley. While half of the estimated cost will be borne by the government, the rest will be shared by the Cytecare Group and a former founder of an IT giant who has committed to donate around `200 crore.

Sources said a high-level team led by Co-Founder and Chairman of Cytecare Hospitals Ferzaan Engineer had recently visited the proposed site at Info Valley, which currently hosts the new Infosys campus and several educational institutions and universities in the periphery.     

The proposed project, which  is expected to create direct and indirect employment for over 8,000 people, has received in-principle approval, sources said. The oncology campus is a part of Odisha Government’s `800 crore comprehensive cancer care programme. The Tata Trusts had earlier committed `300 crore for the project. The Cytecare Hospitals evinced interest as the project did not take off in last three years. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayo Clinic Cancer Centre
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp