Chhaka jam partially affects traffic movement in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Traffic was affected partially in various parts of Odisha on Saturday as hundreds of demonstrators blocked roads on the call given by the farmers’ unions for a nationwide ‘chakka jam’ to protest against the Centre’s new farm laws.

In the state capital, demonstrators under the banner of Navanirman Krushak Sangathan blocked National Highway-16 for about 30 minutes which led to traffic snarls on both sides of the roads and left several vehicles stranded.

The traffic continued to move at snail's pace on the highway even after the city police removed the protestors from the spot.

Similarly, activists of various organizations like All India Kisan Sabha, Bharatiya Khet Mazdoor Union (BKMU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), and others, protested at Station Square and Rajmahal Square in the city.

They could be seen holding banners with messages like 'farmers are annadata, not enemies'.

"The protestors blocked roads in Bhubaneswar for about 30 minutes. About 100 of them have been taken in preventive custody," said a police officer.

AITUC national secretary Ramakrushna Panda said peaceful demonstrations were held in various parts of the State to protest against the Centre's 'black farm laws'.

"Peaceful protests were held at highways and at almost every block and district headquarters in the State. Demonstrations were organized in Chhatrapur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Tangi, Panikoili, and other places," he added.

AITUC demanded that the Centre should immediately restore internet services and water facilities at the three border points in New Delhi where thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting for over 70 days.

The protestors said the Centre should repeal the three laws for the benefit of the farmers across the country.

Demonstrations were also held on NH-16 in Balasore, NH-55 in Dhenkanal and other parts of the State between 12 pm and 3 pm.