STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Chhaka jam partially affects traffic movement in Odisha

Demonstrations were organized in Chhatrapur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Tangi, Panikoili, and other places, AITUC national secretary Ramakrushna Panda said.

Published: 06th February 2021 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

AITUC and BKMU activists block a road at Rajmahal Square during the Chaka jam in Bhubaneswar on Saturday (Photo | Irfana)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Traffic was affected partially in various parts of Odisha on Saturday as hundreds of demonstrators blocked roads on the call given by the farmers’ unions for a nationwide ‘chakka jam’ to protest against the Centre’s new farm laws.

In the state capital, demonstrators under the banner of Navanirman Krushak Sangathan blocked National Highway-16 for about 30 minutes which led to traffic snarls on both sides of the roads and left several vehicles stranded.

The traffic continued to move at snail's pace on the highway even after the city police removed the protestors from the spot.

Similarly, activists of various organizations like All India Kisan Sabha, Bharatiya Khet Mazdoor Union (BKMU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), and others, protested at Station Square and Rajmahal Square in the city.

ALSO READ | Modi govt allocated 438% more budget to agri compared to UPA: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

They could be seen holding banners with messages like 'farmers are annadata, not enemies'.

"The protestors blocked roads in Bhubaneswar for about 30 minutes. About 100 of them have been taken in preventive custody," said a police officer.

AITUC national secretary Ramakrushna Panda said peaceful demonstrations were held in various parts of the State to protest against the Centre's 'black farm laws'.

"Peaceful protests were held at highways and at almost every block and district headquarters in the State. Demonstrations were organized in Chhatrapur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Tangi, Panikoili, and other places," he added.

AITUC demanded that the Centre should immediately restore internet services and water facilities at the three border points in New Delhi where thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting for over 70 days.

The protestors said the Centre should repeal the three laws for the benefit of the farmers across the country.

Demonstrations were also held on NH-16 in Balasore, NH-55 in Dhenkanal and other parts of the State between 12 pm and 3 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chakka Jam farmers protest Odisha Navanirman Krushak Sangathan AITUC
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp