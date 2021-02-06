STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Villagers left homes not due to Red threat but for other reasons’

They are currently staying in makeshift camps near the government horticulture farm at Rajulkonda, around 12 km from Chitrakonda.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A day after 85 villagers from 12 villages in remote Swabhiman Anchal left their homes reportedly fearing Maoists, SP Rishikesh D Khilari dismissed their claims of relocating due to fear of the Red rebels.

Talking to TNIE, Khilari said,”The villagers have shifted due to other reasons as regular security operations ae ongoing in the erstwhile cut-off region. Large number of security forces have been deployed in the region and there is no Maoist threat currently.”

The SP went on to say that the families, including women and children, have not carried their belongings  with them and it is possible that they are relocating to occupy government land here as there is scarcity in Swabhiman Anchal. “The villagers have not ‘fled’ their homes. They want to occupy land here which the government is developing  to demonstrate best farming practices, and pressurise for its distribution to them,” Khilari added. 

On Thursday, 85 villagers of Khajuriguda, Bihangudi, Khalpadar, Daliamba, Mutamba, Gamelput and Doraguda under Jodamba and Panasput panchayats in Swabhiman Anchal reached Rajulkonda on foot after trekking for two days. They had claimed that they were compelled to leave their ancestral homes due to constant fear of Maoists.  They are currently staying in makeshift camps near the government horticulture farm at Rajulkonda, around 12 km from Chitrakonda.

