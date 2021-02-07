STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t take hasty measures on development works around Jagannath temple, Dharmendra Pradhan tells Union Culture Minister

Pradhan spoke to his cabinet colleague on the draft heritage bylaws framed by the NMA proposing restriction on construction activities within 100 metres of the 12th century temple.

Sri Jagannath Temple

Sri Jagannath Temple (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday requested Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel not to take any hasty measures prohibiting development works around Sri Jagannath temple in Puri.

Pradhan spoke to his cabinet colleague on the draft heritage bylaws framed by the National Monument Authority (NMA) proposing restriction on construction activities within 100 metres of the 12th century temple, a report on which appeared in TNIE on Saturday.

In a series of tweets, Pradhan said the bylaws are restrictive in nature and more time and consideration should be given on matters of such religious importance.

“Spoke to Union Min. Shri @prahladspatel on reading this news about NMA coming up with heritage bylaws prohibiting any construction activity in the 100 metre periphery for Sri Jagannath temple and eight other structures of immense archaeological value,” he tweeted.

He further requested Patel to publish these draft bylaws in Odia.

He said Patel has assured that the Ministry of Culture will not take any step that hinders the development of Srimandir and in anyway interferes with local sentiments.

“He assured me to uphold the best interest of the people of Odisha with highest regards for the sentiments of Lord Jagannath’s devotees,” Pradhan said.

After discussion with Pradhan, Patel said the bylaws has not been released as it is in draft stage. The draft bylaws will also be available in Odia whenever it is released, he added.

Meanwhile, the draft heritage bylaws were discussed in a meeting attended by officers of SJTA, PKDA and Puri Municipality earlier in the day.

With SJTA being the owner of the shrine, it is waiting for PKDA’s recommendations to form its opinion on the matter. 

Don’t take hasty measures: Pradhan

While The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act (AMASR), 2010, is currently in force for all Centrally-protected monument in Odisha, the need for heritage bylaws specific to Sri Jagannath temple arose because of its unique architectural design and conservation needs.

The draft bylaws prescribe that an area of 100 metre around the temple would be declared as ‘prohibited area’, where no new construction of any kind would be permitted.

A further 200 mtr in all directions would be ‘regulated area’ where construction is not prohibited, but must be approved by the NMA.

The NMA has invited objections and suggestions on the bylaws till February 18.

