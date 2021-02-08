Cuttack pregnant woman murder: Four years hence, police clueless on motive, culprits

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: While the Commissionerate police grapples in the blind over the recent murder of a woman in Bhubaneswar, whose decapitated body was found on a roadside, a similar case in Cuttack continues to remain unsolved even after four years.

The body of a woman of around 35 years, who was seven months pregnant, was found near Brajabiharipur in CDA on the morning of November 24, 2016. She was beheaded with a sharp weapon. CDA Phase-2 police, after recovering the body, started investigation into the incident.

Despite a thorough search at localities within 10 km radius from the spot, police failed to trace the victim’s body. Police stations across the State were contacted for information on any woman who might have gone missing from areas in their jurisdiction but in vain. The police also contacted ASHA workers of Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Dhenkanal districts for clues which could help in ascertaining the identity of the victim as she was pregnant. The postmortem report too proved of little help to the police.

A retired police officer said the modus operandi of culprits involved in the incidents in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar seems to be same. After killing the women, the culprits decapitated their bodies apparently to conceal the identities of the victims and hinder the investigations. Unless the deceased are identified, the investigation cannot progress and it will remain an uphill task for the police to nab the culprits, he said.