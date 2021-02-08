Jumbo deaths on railway track of Odisha's Sundargarh district: Forester, guard suspended

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rourkela DFO Sanjay Swain on Sunday suspended a forester and forest guard in connection with the death of two elephants in a train accident near Mahipani in Sundargarh district.

Bisra range forester Radha Gobinda Bohidar and Jareikela forest guard Gurudev Bhoi were suspended for their alleged negligence which led to the mishap on February 4. A herd of elephants was crossing the railway tracks when a speeding goods train hit two female jumbos on the down line between Bhalulata and Jaraikela.

The loco pilot of the goods train has also been summoned for not adhering to the caution order issued by the Forest department. The loco pilot, who allegedly did not reduce the speed limit despite caution, has been asked to appear in Bisra forest range office and submit his statement.

The speed of the goods train was around 80 kmph when the driver applied the brake on seeing the elephants. Following the mishap, local villagers had claimed that there was no long blow of horn by the loco pilot to prevent the elephants from crossing the track.