Love, Sex, Dhokha in Titilagarh jail

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Love and betrayal know no place, not even the prison cells. After falling for an under-trial prisoner in Titilagarh jail where she was lodged, a woman has now accused him of sexual assault. The man, according to the complainant, is ‘refusing to recognise her’.

The woman lodged a complaint against the UTP Tirthankar Patel with Titilagarh police on Sunday evening. She alleged that Patel had sexual relations with her by promising marriage but now, he is not recognising her.

Sources said the woman was arrested over a family dispute case and lodged in Titilagarh jail for 50 days. During her prison days, she met Patel who was in the jail for a GST offence. Both of them fell in love. In her complaint, the woman claimed that even jail employees aided the accused to come to her cell and meet her.

A few days later, both of them developed a physical relationship as Patel promised to marry her on his release from prison. In the meantime, the woman managed to get bail and subsequently, was released. But when she went to the jail to meet Patel, he denied keeping any relation with her and even refused to recognise her.

Talking to mediapersons, the woman said, she was in depression inside the jail and taking advantage of her vulnerable mental state, the accused befriended her with help of jail officials. “He professed his love to me and assured me of marriage. He even tricked me into physical relations with him. But now he is not recognising me,” she said adding, an FIR has been filed in Titilagarh police station in this regard.

Contacted, sub-divisional police officer of Titilagargh Surendranath Satpathy said, basing on the complaint, investigation has started. “A police team went to the jail and recorded statement of the accused and prison staff. Medical examination of the woman has also been conducted,” he added.

