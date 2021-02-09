STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sainik School sought in Steel City

Members of Rourkela Ex-Services League (RESL) have urged the Central and State governments to set up a Sainik School in Steel City on priority basis. 

Published: 09th February 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Sainik School Bhubaneswar during the All India Sainik Schools Principals Conference in the city. (Express Photo | Shamim)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Members of Rourkela Ex-Services League (RESL) have urged the Central and State governments to set up a Sainik School in Steel City on priority basis. 

The league members feel setting up of a Sainik School in the city would help prepare students for the National Defence Academy entrance examination. This apart, it would also help imbibe a sense of patriotism among youngsters in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district several parts of which are affected by Left Wing Extremism. “The Sainik School would also bridge regional imbalance in officer cadre in the armed forces. Students of the district have less awareness on armed forces,” said RESL chief advisor and ex-serviceman SS Mishra. 

The league is mobilising support for the project and had sent a memorandum to Chief Minister Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through the ADM of Rourkela four days back, said Mishra adding, “The RESL members had also met chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence and Sudargarh MP Jual Oram who assured to take up the issue with authorities concerned.”  

RESL secretary, Dhaneswar Das said Rourkela is the most suitable city in western Odisha for setting up of a Sainik School. The city is a nucleus of manufacturing and academic activities and is well connected by road and railway with air connectivity in the offing. “The Chief Minister should consider the demand and recommend the Central government for setting up a Sainik School in the city,” he said. 

RESL has around 1,500 ex-servicemen as its members. Besides, there are around 5,000 retired armed forces personnel residing in the peripheral areas of the city who have united to demand a Sainik School here. The Central government, in its budget on February 1 had announced setting up of 100 more Sainik Schools across the country. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sainik School Odisha
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp