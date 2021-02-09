Sainik School sought in Steel City

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Members of Rourkela Ex-Services League (RESL) have urged the Central and State governments to set up a Sainik School in Steel City on priority basis.

The league members feel setting up of a Sainik School in the city would help prepare students for the National Defence Academy entrance examination. This apart, it would also help imbibe a sense of patriotism among youngsters in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district several parts of which are affected by Left Wing Extremism. “The Sainik School would also bridge regional imbalance in officer cadre in the armed forces. Students of the district have less awareness on armed forces,” said RESL chief advisor and ex-serviceman SS Mishra.

The league is mobilising support for the project and had sent a memorandum to Chief Minister Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through the ADM of Rourkela four days back, said Mishra adding, “The RESL members had also met chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence and Sudargarh MP Jual Oram who assured to take up the issue with authorities concerned.”

RESL secretary, Dhaneswar Das said Rourkela is the most suitable city in western Odisha for setting up of a Sainik School. The city is a nucleus of manufacturing and academic activities and is well connected by road and railway with air connectivity in the offing. “The Chief Minister should consider the demand and recommend the Central government for setting up a Sainik School in the city,” he said.

RESL has around 1,500 ex-servicemen as its members. Besides, there are around 5,000 retired armed forces personnel residing in the peripheral areas of the city who have united to demand a Sainik School here. The Central government, in its budget on February 1 had announced setting up of 100 more Sainik Schools across the country.