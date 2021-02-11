STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha man gets lifer for spying, sharing defence secrets with Pakistan's ISI

A former contractual employee of DRDO, Iswar Chandra Behera was arrested on January 23, 2015, by a special team of police following a joint probe by the IB and State Intel Wing for over 10 months.

Published: 11th February 2021 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

DRDO's former contractual videographer Iswar Chandra Behera at Balasore court. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The Additional District and Sessions Court of Balasore on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a videographer who was arrested on charges of spying six years ago.

Judge Girija Prasad Mohapatra convicted Iswar Chandra Behera under sections of 121 (A) (Waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), and Sections 3, 4, 5 of Official Secrets Act, 1923. The court also directed him to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

A former contractual employee of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Behera was arrested on January 23, 2015, by a special team of police following a joint investigation by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and State Intelligence Wing for over 10 months.

He was picked up from Balasore and then taken to his Kantipur residence from where police seized two cell phones, a computer, one hard disc, pen drives, bank passbooks, bank account statements, and a UPS.

According to the prosecution, Behera had received money from Abu Dhabi, Meerut, Mumbai, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh for allegedly sharing defence secrecy and information about testing of missiles and vital defence installations located in Chandipur and Kalam Island. Police had retrieved an audio clipping of his conversation with the suspected ISI agents.

A graduate from Remuna College, Behera had joined the Integrated Test Range (ITR) with a monthly salary of Rs 8,000 in August 2007 and was working as a contractual videographer in the CCTV section of the control tower.

Behera had initially denied his links but later confessed to sharing information and videos from the test range. He was in contact with suspected ISI agents and had received Rs 35,000 in six installments between December 2013 and December 2014.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
spying DRDO Iswar Chandra Behera defence secrets
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently. Here are a handful of actors/ movies who could pose a serious challenge to her claim for movie buffs to check out as they wait for the release of 'Dhaakad'.
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp