Woman resists dowry, tonsured in public view in Odisha's Sambalpur district

The incident took place on February 7 at Paruabhadi village but came to light after a complaint was formally lodged by the woman on Tuesday.

Published: 11th February 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Broken marriage, dowry harassement, violence against women

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman was tonsured in front of the whole community after a fight with her in-laws over dowry demand prompted a Kangaroo court to punish her with the traumatic public humiliation as well as penalty in a village of Sambalpur district.

The incident took place on February 7 at Paruabhadi village but came to light after a complaint was formally lodged by the woman on Tuesday. Dukhi Chhatria, mother-in-law of the victim and her two daughters Jayanti Majhi and Saraswati Kisan have been arrested by police. 

According to the complaint, a quarrel broke out between the victim and her two sisters-in-law on February 5. This led the two sisters to shame the mother of two for not bringing any dowry. As the argument escalated, Saraswati screamed at the victim who resisted by pressing her sister-in-law's mouth with her hands. Dukhi intervened and later the mother-daughter duo thrashed the victim. The incident took place when her husband was away. 

Dukhi and Saraswati discussed the matter with Jayanti and they moved to the village community of their caste. On February 7, a meeting of the community members was held at the house of the victim in presence of her husband, Dukhi and her two daughters.

After a hearing, the community members were of unanimous 'verdict' that since the victim raised hand at her sister-in-law, who is older to her, she should be slapped with a fine of Rs 6,000. They also ordered the victim's head be tonsured for her behaviour. 

Though the woman's husband pleaded with the community members not to shave the head of his wife and offered to pay more fine, the Kangaroo court turned down the plea and the victim was tonsured in full public view. Members of the community warned that they would ostracise the family for life if they reported matter to police.

Inspector-in-charge of Kuchinda police station, Kamal Panda said, police have arrested the three women in connection with the incident. He added that members of the community, responsible for such a heinous act, will also be apprehended soon. 

The accused have been booked under sections 455, 452, 355, 254 (b), 294, 506, 498(a), 34  of the IPC and section 4 of Dowry Prevention Act.
 

