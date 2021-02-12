Blood donation camp on Congress strongman late Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra’s birth anniversary

BHUBANESWAR: A mega blood donation camp will be organised at the Institution of Engineers here on Sunday to mark the 57th birth anniversary of Congress strongman late Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra.
About 1,000 people from each district along with Congress leaders are expected to attend it. Noted journalists, social workers and others will be felicitated on the occasion, said organiser and social activist Amiyakant Das. He urged the students and youths to join the programme in large numbers. The three-time MLA had passed away in 2016.
BHUBANESWAR: A mega blood donation camp will be organised at the Institution of Engineers here on Sunday to mark the 57th birth anniversary of Congress strongman late Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Lake formation at Rishi Ganga river poses bigger threat than Sunday flood
India has not conceded any territory in disengagement agreement with China in Pangong Tso: MoD
Railways to roll out Tejas sleeper coaches; 500 to be manufactured in FY 21-22
Disengagement process on in Pangong Tso areas: Sources
Lucknow court orders arrest of former Lok Sabha MP Atiq Ahmad's son Mohammad Umar
Death of youth in police custody triggers protest in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur