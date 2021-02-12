Blood donation camp on Congress strongman late Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra’s birth anniversary

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A mega blood donation camp will be organised at the Institution of Engineers here on Sunday to mark the 57th birth anniversary of Congress strongman late Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra.

About 1,000 people from each district along with Congress leaders are expected to attend it. Noted journalists, social workers and others will be felicitated on the occasion, said organiser and social activist Amiyakant Das. He urged the students and youths to join the programme in large numbers. The three-time MLA had passed away in 2016.