STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Lower Suktel finds no mention in irrigation priority list

Project has been hanging fire for decades due to public resistance and political will

Published: 12th February 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Lower Suktel Irrigation Project in Balangir seems to have vanished from the priority with the Ministry of Jal Shakti silent about its progress and financial support. The Ministry has prioritised 99 major and minor irrigation projects in the country including eight from Odisha under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) - Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP) scheme. There is no mention of Lower Suktel which has been hanging fire for decades due to public resistance and political will.

BJP MP from Balangir Sangeeta Singhdeo sought to know from Jal Shakti Minister Rattan Lal Kataria if the Centre has any plan to grant special package for completion of irrigation projects to address agrarian distress in Kalahani, Balangir and other chronically drought prone areas of the State. In response to the unstarred question of Singhdeo in Lok Sabha on Thursday, the Minister said 99 ongoing irrigation projects were prioritised in 2016-17 in consultation with states for completion by December 2019 along with command area development and water management (CADWM) under Har Khet Ko Pani (HKKP).

Of the 99 irrigation projects, 8 are from Odisha - Upper Indravati, Lower Indra, Rukura, Subarnarekha, Integrated Anandapur Barrage, Ret, Kanupur, and Telengir. On completion, these projects will benefit Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Balangir, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Koraput districts of the State.
The Union Minister further said that it was decided that funds arrangement for the Centre and State share for these 99 projects will be made through NABARD under long term irrigation fund (LTIF).

The surface minor irrigation (SMI) projects are also covered under the HKKP component for financial support through budgetary means. However, on January 10, 2020, the Ministry of Finance conveyed to the Jal Shakti Ministry about the continuation of the ongoing Centrally sponsored schemes for a period up to March 31. To another query of the MP, Kataria said there is no proposal for giving special package to other agrarian crisis/drought prone areas.

The project which was getting financial assistance under AIBP has become a casualty of lack of progress and desired push for its completion. The original estimate of the project was Rs 217.13 crore which was revised several times to Rs 1,041.09 crore due to time and cost overrun.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Irrigation Project Balangir Jal Shakti Odisha Lower Suktel
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp