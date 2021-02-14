STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Junagarh dips in flavour of tribal folk dance fest in Odisha

The audience was regaled with Bhortal dance of Assam, Raibenshe martial dance from West Bengal, Durua dance from Malkangiri and Mogul Tamsa of Bhadrak on the inaugural day.

The festival saw a unique amalgamation of folk and tribal cultures from various states.

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Bodo dance from Assam, Paik dance from Jharkhand and Bajasal from Kalahandi were a visual and rhythmic treat for art lovers and locals on the second day of the three-day National Tribal Folk Dance and Music Festival in Junagarh of Kalahandi district.  

The three-day carnival, organised by Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi (OSNA) in collaboration with Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre, was inaugurated by Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra on Friday.

Launching the festival, Mishra said the aim is to showcase the unexplored richness of tribal culture and heritage in our country. He spoke about Kalahandi’s treasure trove of tribal folk traditions too.

OSNA secretary Prabodh Rath in his address stressed the need for documentation of different tribal dance forms and revival of those on the verge of extinction.

On Saturday, Minister for Culture and Tourism Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi and president of Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi Dr Ramakrishna Sahu attended the event as chief guest and chief speaker respectively. 

The festival saw a unique amalgamation of folk and tribal cultures from various states. 

